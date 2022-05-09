JOHNSON CITY - Harry David Carden (HD), 81, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, following brief illness.
He was born on November 15, 1940, to the late William (Edsel) and Helen Morrison Carden and was a lifelong resident of Johnson City.
HD proudly served our country as a veteran of the United States Army, achieving Private E-4 status.
He was a mechanic and an entrepreneur, having owned several businesses including Converter Exchange in Gray, HD’s Car Den, and multiple service stations in Johnson City.
HD will be remembered for his outgoing personality, his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of classic cars, and as a friend to all.
In addition to his parents, HD was preceded in death by one son, Harry David Carden, Jr. (Tuffy), brother, Gary Lee Carden, and granddaughter, Mindy Sloan Velasquez.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Brenda Sue Honeycutt Carden; daughter, Tammy Carden Greene (Dustin) Mooresburg, TN; son Ron Wilcox, Bluff City; step-daughter, whom he loved like his own, Jenny Lockett (Jerry) Winter Park, FL; grandchildren, Daphanie Carden Parham (Joe), Sarah Goodyear (Garrett) Camp Lejeune, NC; Andrew “Andy” Carpenter, Kingsport; 11 great-grandchildren, J. Alan, Erica, Zachary, Hayden K., Isaac, Kainen, Hayden P., Isabella, Harper, Grayson and Korah; niece, Kim Carden Eggers (Brian), great-niece, Savannah Eggers, and several cousins.
The family would also like to express thanks to HD’s many special friends.
The family of Mr. HD Carden will receive friends at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Home Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bryant Collins officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at Monte Vista Memorial Park, with military honors. Active Pallbearers will be Dennis Isom, Mike Smith, Sean Carden, Jacob Carden, Billy Taylor, and David Carden. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Pectol, Rick Beason, Mike Potter, Ray Carden, Wendell Shipley, Steve Taylor, Ed Zeagler, Ron White, and Brian Eggers.
In lieu of flowers, HD’s family requests that he be remembered for his fondness of animals, and that donations be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Carden family. (423) 610-7171