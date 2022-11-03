ERWIN - Harry “Cliff” Dameron, age 100, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Unicoi County Hospital. A native of St. Louis, MO, Cliff was the son of the late Harry Clifford, Sr. and Irene Lathrop Wooster Dameron. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during World War II. When Cliff enlisted, he was chosen to attend Officer Candidates School at Purdue University in Lafayette, IN as a part of the V12 program. He then went on to the Missouri School of Mines where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering. He has been a member of Erwin Presbyterian Church since around 1980. When he came to Erwin, he started a Faith Mission Conference in the church. Cliff was a member of the choir, an Elder, and was a Lay Preacher in the Presbyterian Church until he was 95 years old. He would travel around preaching in small churches who could not afford a full time preacher. In total, Cliff preached 601 sermons in his lifetime. He was a Gideon and was involved with the Holston Presbytery. Cliff worked for Alcoa for 33 years and retired from the Pittsburgh office, where he was the Vice President of Extrusion. He was a member of the Alcoa Retirement Group and was a past Mason. In addition to his parents, Cliff is preceded in death by his first wife, Jacqueline Dameron; daughter, Laurene “Laure” Tipton; grandchildren, Cory Peterson and Kaley Peterson; and brother, James Robert Dameron.
Harry “Cliff” Dameron has left behind to cherish his memory: wife of 24 years: Ruth (Davis) Dameron; daughter, Kathie Dameron, of Jonesborough; son-in-law, Terry Tipton; step-son, David Biggerstaff and wife, Susie, of Erwin; grandchildren: Melissa Bauers, of Pittsburgh, PA, Michael Coches and wife, Kelly, of Johnson City, Meaghan Shoop and husband, Bryan, of York, PA; step-grandchildren: Kayla Morris and husband, Andrew, of Erwin, and Thomas Biggerstaff, of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren: Abigail Savage of Bristol, TN, Kynzi Hensley of Johnson City, Jackson Coches of Johnson City, Emmett Coches of Johnson City, and McKenna Billions of Memphis; step-great-grandchildren: Silas Morris of Erwin, and Mia Morris of Erwin.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Harry “Cliff” Dameron in a memorial service to be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Erwin Presbyterian Church. Pastor Rick Raum will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will follow the memorial service at Erwin Presbyterian Church. A private committal service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.