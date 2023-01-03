JOHNSON CITY - Harry B. Watson, age 102, of Johnson City, Tennessee, walked into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

A lifelong resident of Carter County, Harry was born February 8, 1920, to the late David Lawson Watson and Stella Mae Leonard Watson. He enlisted in the Army to serve in the Western Front as a PFC in World War II. It was intended that he land on Normandy Beach, but instead he landed on Utah Beach the day after D-Day where he was captured by German soldiers. He was listed MIA for six months. Harry was held as a POW in Memmingen, Germany for 11 months and 21 days, until General George S. Patton liberated the camp where he was held prisoner. Harry always said he never regretted his service to this great country, and he would often remind others that freedom isn’t free.