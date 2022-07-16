Harrison Hill Farthing, 81, passed away on July 10, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born on November 1, 1940, in Banner Elk, NC to the late Homer and Deane Farthing. He lived in Butler before moving to Elizabethton where he spent most of his life.
Harry graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1958 and East Tennessee State College in 1962 with a BS in Biology and Geography. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton. He served in the US Navy on the USS Willis A. Lee as a Radarman. He worked at North American Rayon Corporation as an Assistant Manager, and then at Beaunit at Research Triangle Park in Durham, NC as an electron microscopist and the Department of Human Services as a Counselor.
Harry married his high school sweetheart, Sue, on December 21, 1962. They were blessed with two children, Harry Lee and April, and 59 wonderful years together.
Harry was an avid bird watcher and a talented nature photographer. He enjoyed sharing his photographs with friends and family and appreciated them being posted on the Naturalist’s Notebook Facebook page. Dr. Frank Barclay and Dr. Lee Herndon were influential in his love for birds and flowers.
He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include: his wife, Charlotte Sue Farthing; brother, John Farthing (Betty); children, Harrison Lee Farthing (Melinda) and April Farthing Taylor (Duane); granddaughters, Hannah Gibson (Dallas), Keely Brock (Josh), Holly Navas (Scott) and Sydney Farthing; great grandchildren, Ava and Knox Gibson, Levi and Laken Brock and Zane Navas; sisters-in-law, Pat Payne (Sandy), Kathy Nunamaker (Lawrence), Dottie Peters and Janet Denny; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Harry appreciated all of the healthcare workers that participated in his care, and the family says thank you to them because they are all heroes.
The family of Harrison Farthing will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church (Elizabethton). A celebration of life will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt officiating. A reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Presbyterian Church at https://onrealm.org/FPCe/-/form/give/now or ARM: Area Resource Ministry, 714 W C St., Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Farthing family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Farthing family. (423) 282-1521