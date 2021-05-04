ELIZABETHTON - Harold Ross Bishop Sr., 67, of Elizabethton, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia.
He was a native of Washington County, and a son of the late Joshua Tilson Bishop and Suda Reva Humphreys Bishop.
Harold attended the Watauga Flats Church of God.
He owned and operated Bishop Roofing for over 40 years, working in both commercial and residential construction services.
Harold will be remembered as a conversationalist and a storyteller; he would talk to anybody about anything, and he never had a shortage of topics. He loved to show off his garden, which grew everything from flowers to fruit. He enjoyed playing darts, both for fun and competitively.
If you couldn’t find him, you could bet he was fishing at the nearest body of water. Harold spent many days on his land by the river with his line cast.
He was proud of his accomplishments, but prouder of his family. He was a loving husband, good father, kind uncle and wonderful Papaw.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Diane Carr Bishop, who he spent the last 50 years with; sons, Harold Bishop II, Chad (Amanda) Bishop, and Josh (Jodie) Bishop; siblings, Kathy Bishop Proffitt, Elizabeth Ramsey, and Bill Bishop; brothers-in-law, Charles Carr, Shannon (Misty) Jackson and daughter Maddie; grandkids, Harold R. Bishop III, Kenneth Bishop, Hunter Bishop, Ryan Bishop, Kaylee Bishop, Sara Bishop, Ava Bishop, and Seth Bishop; great grandkids, Makenna Bishop and Kennedy Bishop; numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephews, Tai Jackson and Craig Bishop, and the girls he raised like his own, Jennifer Carr and her daughters Maisie and Makenzie, Heather Carr and her daughter Mikayla, Vickie Carr; close cousin, Mig Humphreys; mother-in-law, Locky Carr; Papaw Bud; and his furbaby, Lacy.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Regina Bishop; two great granddaughters, Ella Bishop and Layla Bishop; special brother-in-law, Rick Carr; special mother-in-law, Betty Walker; and eighteen siblings.
A memorial for Harold will be held at the river he loved on a later date.
