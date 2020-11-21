JOHNSON CITY - Harold Rose, Jr., age 57, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City.
Harold was born on September 22, 1963 in Clintwood, Virginia.
He loved NASCAR and he enjoyed camping. Harold was a very skilled and loveable person. He was a good carpenter and a good father to all of us. He was inspiring and no matter what, he was always in a good mood. He loved music and always listened to rock n’ roll and country. He will be missed, and he will always be remembered. We will always love him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan Rose; sisters, Sissy Rose and Beverly Rose; and brother, Terry Fields.
Harold is survived by his children, Jessica (and Jonathan) Simpson of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Ashley (and Mark) Cable of Johnson City; grandchildren, Carson Simpson, Mikenzie Hixson, Wyatt Guest, Madison Simpson, Jordan Nelson, Autumn Howard, Jaden Garland, Aubrey Pack, Jalen Pack, Kielie Cable, Brianna Rose, and Jasper Branson; and a sister, Tammy Coleson of Virginia.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Rose family. (423) 282-1521