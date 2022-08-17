JOHNSON CITY - Harold Normen Carver, 92, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Walter L. & Callie Mathes Carver. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict . Mr. Carver was retired from the Sperry Corporation. He was a Lady Vol Fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: JoAnn Carver. He was a member of the Watauga Point United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: One Sister: Louise Johnson, Two Sons: Alan Carver, Jonesborough and Richard E. Carver, Elizabethton. A Stepdaughter: Cathy (Terry) Grindstaff, Johnson City. A Step-Granddaughter: Meghan Redman (Tehan). A Stepson: Richard Nelson., Johnson City. Two Step-Grandsons: Travis Nelson and Todd Nelson, both of Elizabethton. One Step-Great-Grandson: Johan Redman. Two Step Granddaughters: Julie Bailey and Mechelle Grubbs both of Unicoi. Several nieces & nephews.

