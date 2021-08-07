Joe Faber, 93, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2021. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on January 17, 1928. He was the son of Raymond Rockford Faber and Bessie Ellen Whetherholt.
Joe graduated from Dunbar High School in 1946. Without the funds to further his education, he worked several jobs. After a 2-year tour with the United States Army ended in 1955, with the help of the GI Bill, he enrolled as a 27-year-old freshman at Morris Harvey College. After graduating in 3 years with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, he received a National Foundation Scholarship to attend the University of Georgia, where he earned his Master’s Degree.
He married Patricia Ann Frye in 1957. Joe and Pat moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in 1966. He taught in the Math department at East Tennessee State University for 27 years before retiring in 1992. He was an avid Buc fan and together, he and Pat kept statistics at football and basketball games for many years. You could easily spot him in the press box or on the sidelines wearing a unique hat. He was the friend you could always count on and his family’s biggest supporter.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Patricia; daughters Patty Jo Nixon and husband Dean, LoriAnn Leonard and husband David; grandchildren Rebekah, Joseph, and Maria Leonard, and great granddaughter Emma Rose Leonard. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanie Farley of Cross Lanes, West Virginia along with wonderful nieces and nephews.
Joe donated his remains to the Quillen College of Medicine. Memorial contributions can be made to the Faber-Neal Scholarship Endowment through East Tennessee State University. A memorial service in his honor will be scheduled at a later date.