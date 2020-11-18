Born: 6/2/1930 to William and Hattie (Milhorn) Jordan in Jonesborough, TN.
God called him home on 11/14/2020 following a very short illness.
Attended Science Hill High School before enlisting in army to serve as tradesman in Korean War Conflict.
Married Clata Pealer in 1954 and went to Allied School of Mechanical Trades in Chicago for tool and dye. Had a successful work career as tool machinist before opening and operating his own machining business.
Leaves behind one son, Jeffrey Jordan, wife Sheila, and one daughter, Susan Jordan Anderson, husband Kirk, from marriage to Clata, 3 sisters, Jean Crowe, Dorothy Rogers Parris, and Linda Jordan all of Johnson City area as well as one niece, Debbie Vess. Also leaves 8 grandchildren, Melanie, Bronwyn, Meghan, Jill, Shauna, Theodore, Matthew and Abigail. There are 10 great-grandchildren who will miss Grandpa Bud, Ethan, Joey, Kohle, Jaxon, Caleb, Alex, Riley, Gracelynne, Sophia and Elijah and one on the way. He also leaves two nieces, Stacie and Julie, and two great-nieces Payton and Presley, and 3 great-nephews Shawn, Noah and Dylan. His cousins, Dwayne and Carol reside in Illinois.
Bud enjoyed his life and was a member of Morrison Flying Club, bowled, hunting, fishing as well as playing pinochle, shooting pool and being with his friends.
Proceeded in death by his parents, one nephew Ricky Rogers, and several beloved friends, co-workers and brothers and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at the Mtn. Home National Cemetary, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 2 PM