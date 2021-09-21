PINEY FLATS - Harold Eugene Corder, 74, Piney Flats passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his residence. He was a native of Gate City, Virginia and was a son of the late Henry and Otelia Cox Winters. Mr. Corder retired from Leon-Ferenbach Corporation after 34 years of service. Mr. Corder enjoyed watching old westerns, guns, working on cars and was an Elvis fan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ida Jane Corder in 1988; a brother, John Corder and a great-grandson, Omar Nathaniel Aaron Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Kinley Corder; his daughter, Mary Leonard and her fiancé, Kelvin Baldwin of Nashville; two step-daughters, Tracy Britt of Nashville and Emma Britt of Johnson City; a sister, Patty Fields; a brother, Jim Corder; two granddaughters, Ida Leonard and Amber Leonard of Piney Flats; a step-grandson, Jon Moody of Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Mariska and Mercedez of Johnson City, Matthew Leonard of Piney Flats, Dante Williams of Johnson City and Connor Nugent of Erwin; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Corder will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga avenue, Johnson City with Chaplains Tom Edwards and Daniel Winegar officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the service hour. For those attending this service you are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Graveside services will follow in the Sanders Cemetery, 992 Haw Ridge Road, Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Corder family. 423-928-2245