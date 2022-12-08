Uncle Harold: A celebration of a life well lived.

ELIZABETHTON - Harold Dean Hicks, 83, Elizabethton died peacefully and entered heaven to join his beloved friends and family who preceded him in death, died Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Charles Garfield & Ida Belle Ellis Hicks. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. He was a retired employee of Dixie Battery. Harold was a member of Borderview Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Pauline Elliott, Florence Jennings and Bonnie Stout and two brothers: James Hicks and Albert Hicks.

