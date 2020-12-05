GRAY - Harold Dean Ford, 84 of Gray, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. A native of Washington County, he was a son of the late Stewart F. & Addie Price Ford. Dean proudly served in the United States Marines. He retired from the Holston Army Ammunition Plant. He was a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Wanda Ford and Sue Gouge; and brothers: Verlin & Bud Ford.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Madeline Hall Ford; Daughters: Kathy Wampler and Deana (David) Arwood; Grandchildren: Kristy (Raymond) Jones, Jessica (Jesse) Ford, Rebecca (Justin) Carr, and Elizabeth Arwood (Ryan Wick); Great-Grandchildren: Neyland Davenport, Connor Dean Davenport (Randi), Carson Ford, and Peyton Carr; Great-Great Grandchildren: Raylen Davenport and Amarrah Davenport; Step great-grandchildren: Traci, Ty and Crowder Jones; and step great-great grandchildren: Harper and Frankie Jones; a brother: Tim Ford, sisters-in-law, Shirley Ford, Jerrie Bacon and Angie Gaby. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of lifelong friends.
Dean was a graduate of Sulphur Springs High School and a member of the Future Farmers of America. He enjoyed softball, camping, bowling, baseball and spending time with his family, the more the merrier. Dean was a founding member of the Gray Volunteer Fire Department, a 50 year member of Sinking Creek Lodge #575, as well as Washington County Scottish Rite and the Jericho Shrine. He loved his church and wanted to be there every time the doors were opened. He always told it like it was – whether it killed or cured.
The Ford Family will gather to greet friends Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Grace Freewill Baptist Church from 5:00 P.M. until the hour of funeral service at 7:00 P.M. Pastors Curtis Hurt, Dave Foster and TJ Hoss will officiate.
A committal service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee with David Arwood, Raymond Jones, Neyland Davenport, Justin Carr, Ryan Wick, Jesse Ford, Dan Sutherland, and Kennie Albritton serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 12:50 P.M.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Frank Johnson, Dr. Michael Ponder and Dr. Tom Huddleston for always taking care of Dean. A special “thank you” to Terry Turbyfield and Franklin Woods nurses for their special care during Dean’s final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington County Scottish Rite Shoe Fund and the Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be live streamed on www.gracefwbc.com
This obituary was lovingly written by the Ford Family.
