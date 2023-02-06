GRAY - Harold Dayton Mitchell, 92, Gray, died peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home.
Harold was a native of the Boone’s Creek community, and resident of Washington County for most of his life. He was a son of the late Charles E. and Lora Ellen Adams Mitchell.
Harold was formerly employed at the Regional Investigation Bureau, Boston, MA, worked as a truck driver with Roy B. Moore, Co., Kingsport, then was the owner and operator of Gray Repair, where he was a dealer and serviced Snapper Lawnmowers since 1984.
Harold was a Baptist. He enjoyed being outdoors, being around family and loved ones.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Alma Mitchell, in 2014 a great-grandson, Bryson, and brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son, Steven H. Mitchell, Boones Creek; his grandson, Clayton Mitchell, Gray; his step-granddaughter, Rebecca Whitaker, Boones Creek; two great-grandchildren, Cheyanna and Graycelyn Mitchell; four step-great-grandchildren, Hayley, Hannah, Beckka and Storm Mercer; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lee Mounts for his hard work and dedication to Mr. Mitchell and his family for the last nine years. You are our family and always will be! The family would also like to thank India, Piper and Easton. We love you all so much and you will always have a special place in our hearts.
The funeral service for Harold will be conducted Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11:45 A.M., in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Dustin Howell, officiating.
Graveside committal service with military honors will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Historic Site of Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clayton Mitchell, Lee Mounts, Phillip Mounts, Michael Willen, Christopher Shepherd, and Nick Ferguson.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday from 10:30-11:45 A.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Harold’s name in-lieu-of flowers may do so to D.A.V. Washington County Chapter #9, 407 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37601.