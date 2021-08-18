JONESBOROUGH -– Senior Master Sergeant Harold D. Fuller, 82 died from pancreatic cancer on August 17, 2021 at home surrounding by family.
He was born August 29, 1938 in Winter Haven, Florida to Cleve and Bessie (Dix) Fuller.
After graduating from Winter Haven High School in 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Shiver. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in June. Shortly after marriage, Harold entered the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving over 28 years as a criminal investigator in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
In addition to his parent, he was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn (Fuller) Rogers and a brother Eldridge Leroy Fuller.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marlene (Shiver) Fuller, is a brother Ronald Fuller and sister-in-law Kimberly Fuller, his three sons, Harold “Dave” Fuller Jr, Richard W. Fuller and Steven W. Fuller. His two daughters in law, Debora Fuller and Leisa Fuller. Five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home (Johnson City), Tennessee 37684 at 11am on August 20, 2021.
Those who wish to honor Harold in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be sent to the Fuller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821