JOHNSON CITY - Harold D. “H.D.” Farmer, 93, Johnson City, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Lakebridge Health Care Center.
Harold was born in Middletown, OH to the late Joseph Farmer and Marie Daniels Farmer.
Harold was a retired Tool Design Engineer from TPI. He was a devout Catholic and was very active in St. Mary’s Church. Harold was a Former Grand Knight for Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by three brothers: Roy, John, and Leo Farmer.
Survivors include: his wife of 69 years, Betty Jo Farmer, of Shelbyville, TN; three children, Harold David Farmer and his wife Tina, of Fort Worth, TX, Brenda Dunn Kairot and her husband Jon, of Bristol, VA, and Teresa Teaff and her husband Bob, of Shelbyville, TN; four grandchildren, Robert Farmer, Ronnie Lynn Dunn, Candice Barnwell and Ben Sams; 17 great grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Poland, of Cincinnati, OH and JoAnn Loop, of Middletown, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Harold Farmer will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 11:00 AM. The committal service will follow at 12:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Farmer family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Farmer family. (423) 282-1521