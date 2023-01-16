GRAY - Harold C. Owens, 64, Gray, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Life Care Center of Gray, following a lengthy illness.
Harold was a son of Finley Cecil Owens, Erwin, and the late Lucy Minnie Powell Owens.
GRAY - Harold C. Owens, 64, Gray, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Life Care Center of Gray, following a lengthy illness.
Harold was a son of Finley Cecil Owens, Erwin, and the late Lucy Minnie Powell Owens.
Harold served his country in the U.S. Army, including the Gulf War in Kuwait, retiring after twenty years of service. Following his discharge, he served twenty years in the Army National Guard.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason.
In addition to his mother, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of forty-two years, Sharon Weaver Owens, in 2018, and his sister, Loretta Powell.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Brandie Owens Killen and wife Tammy, Kingsport; two brothers, Ronald C. “Chuck” Miller and wife Cheryl, Aledo, TX, Glenn Owens and wife Becky, Montevallo, AL; five nieces, Jessica Fortenberry and husband Bill, Calera, AL, Alyssa Wakefield and husband Elias, Ft. Worth, TX, Kim Carter, Aledo, TX, Sharon Kay Greer, WVA, Hannah Hendrix, Johnson City; two nephews, Jared Owens, Montevallo, AL, and Chris Weaver, Gray; sister-in-law, Becky Weaver, Gray.
The graveside service for Howie will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Historic Site of Mountain Home National Cemetery, with his brother, Glenn Owens, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Thursday.
Following the graveside service Thursday, the family will host a Celebration of Howie’s life from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the Gray Community Chest, 113 Gray Ruritan Dr., Gray TN 37615.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Howie’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Owens family. (423)928-6111
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.