ELIZABETHTON - Harmon “Bill” Edmison, Jr., 89, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his residence after a brief illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Harmon & Mary Cleo Hart Edmison. Bill was a graduate of Elizabethton High School.. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a retired employee of North American Rayon corporation after 40 years of service. He also worked with the US Forestry Service for 4 years. Harmon was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was a man of God and loved his church family. He never knew a stranger. Bill loved hunting, fishing and praising the Lord. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Debra Ann and a brother: Ralph.
Survivors include his wife of 64 Years: Connie Blevins Edmison, his children: Billy Joe (Karen) Edmison, Bristol, TN. Robert Lee (Christina) Edmison of Florida, Kathy Elaine (Jeff) McLaughlin, Elizabethton and Judy Kay (Keith) Williams, Elizabethton. Seven Grandchildren: and fourteen Great Grandchildren. His sisters: Arlene (Clarence) Woody and Linda Edmison, both of Hickory, NC.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 pm. Monday, February 15, 2021 in the
Victory Baptist Church, Roan Mountain with the Rev. Jerry Honeycutt officiating.
Interment will follow in Happy Valley memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Lukas
Edmison, Adam Edmison, John Williams, Justin Williams, Ed Hughes and Jeffery McLaughlin. Honorary pallbearers will be his church family and his special friend: Zeno Black. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm. Monday prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social
distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Edmison Family.