Harley D. Bays, born October 7, 1939 departed this life Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence in the early morning. He traded his earthly home for his Heavenly home. Mr. Bays was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. He had retired from General Mills Corporation. Mr. Bays was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Sara Shipley Bays and a sister, Linda Ford.
Those left to cherish Harley’s memory includes his devoted wife of 63 years, JoAnn Davis Bays; three daughters, Donna Dewberry, Bonda Bays and Heather Bays (Jake); three grandsons, Denver Dewberry and wife, Becki, Matthew Ford and wife, Erica and Issac Whitson; a special granddaughter, Cassidy Whitson; five great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Shelby Davis and husband, Jack; a brother, Kenneth Bays; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harley loved his family and his little four-legged buddy, Takoda. He had the best neighbors ever, Paul and Gail Schreuder and all of Cross Creek Court.
Funeral services for Mr. Bays will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Steve Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Re. Paul Crowe, Jerry Cox, Niles Shipley, Dr. Frank Johnson, Dennis Isom and Chris Cain. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM. Following CDC Guidelines for those attending these services you are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Bays family. 423-928-2245