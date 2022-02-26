ERWIN - Hargus Darrell White, age 84, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home. A native of Erwin, Hargus is a son of the late Mac Daniel and Sarah (Love) White. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, where he served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. For his service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the Army Occupation Medal. Hargus was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and a member of the American Legion # 25. He enjoyed fishing, raising animals and farming. In addition to his parents, Hargus is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Mary (Hollifield) White; son, Michael Falin White
Hargus Darrell White has left behind to cherish his memory: son: Mark White and wife, Bridgit; grandchildren: Marcus White and wife, Carol, Keenan White and wife, Angel, Keesha White, McKenzie Osbourne and Brittney Drake; great-grandchildren Kendra White, Kaalyn Gillen, Selah White and Aspyn Bieberly; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses, staff and physicians at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Home Based Primary Care at the VA, Fresenius Medical Care, Brighter Days Healthcare, and Donna White for the love and care during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Hargus Darrell White in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Rice and Pastor John Wilson will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time on Tuesday. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday. March 2, 2022 in McInturff Cemetery, in the Rock Creek community. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Mark White, Marcus White, Keenan White, John Swinehart, Matt Swinehart and Dean Street. Honorary pallbearers will be WL Renfro, Don Shelton, Robert Nelson, Carl Lee Harris, Charles Harris and Bobby Baucom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Hargus’ name to Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Hargus Darrell White through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.