ERWIN - Hardy Miller, age 85, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home after a lengthy illness. A native of Erwin, Mr. Miller is a son of the late Marsh and Dessie Arrowood Miller. He worked alongside his father, was self-employed and loved to farm. Hardy was a car enthusiast and loved to ride the road.
Hardy Miller leaves behind to cherish his memory: Sisters: Toni Ruble, Dale Engle, Tina Brummitt; Nieces and Nephews: Kelly Ruble, Kim Engle and wife, Kay, Marty Engle and wife, Jana, Brad Engle and wife, Nikki, Lisa Brassler and husband, Andrew, Brenda Franklin and husband, Andy, Gordon Brummitt and wife, Debbie; 15 additional loving nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Hardy Miller in a graveside service to be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Jones Cemetery, Unicoi, TN. Chaplain Karl Gasser will officiate. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at Jones Cemetery on Wednesday by 2:50 PM. Hardy Miller will lie in state on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
