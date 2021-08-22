JOHNSON CITY - Hannelore “Laura” Maria Germann Snyder, 82, Johnson City, passed away on August 21, 2021, at her home, with her daughters by her side. She was a loving Mom and Mamaw and will be greatly missed.
Laura was a native of Germany and had lived in Johnson City since 1975. She was a long-time member of Harrison Christian Church after accepting the Lord as her Savior as an adult.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Snyder (in 2008); her parents, Reinhold and Elisabeth Germann; her sister and brother-in-law, Walter and Erika Schmidt; her brothers, Albin Germann and Kurt Germann; sisters-in-law, Judy Snyder, Betty Bennett and Peggy Hodges; and brother-in-law, Graham Hodges.
Survivors include: three daughters, Linda Burchfield and husband Eric (Gray), Karen Wilson and husband Brent (Kingsport), and Sharon Lawson and husband Tim (Kingsport); one stepson, Michael Dean Snyder and wife Treca (Lone Jack, MO); two brothers-in-law, Joe Snyder and Richard Bennett, both of Johnson City; eight grandchildren, Sarah Catherine Shelton and husband Joe, Colt Burchfield and wife Lauren, Ian Wilson, Aubrey Lawson, Ethan Lawson, Jenny Sherrick and husband David, Trisha Gates and Payden Snyder; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Laura Snyder will receive friends from 4 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 PM and will be live streamed at www.morrisbaker.com. The graveside service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 9:45 AM and travel in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Lawson, Ethan Lawson, Brent Wilson, Ian Wilson, Joe Shelton, Eric Burchfield, and Colt Burchfield.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrison Christian Church, 2517 Browns Mill Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire Amedysis hospice staff for their wonderful care and assistance, and to her God-sent caregivers: Massy Useni, Debbie Bowman, Carol Roberts, Deanna White and Robin McRaney. God blessed our family with all these wonderful people to help care for our sweet Mom, and we are forever grateful.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Snyder family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. 423-282-1521