ELIZABETHTON - Hannah Maye Dugger Whitehead, 101, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 in the Hermitage Health Center. She was born December 10, 1919 in Carter County, to the late Stephen Jett and Nell Ward Dugger. She had lived her entire life in Gap Creek area. Mrs. Whitehead was the oldest member of Zion Baptist Church where she had attended her entire life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Charles Whitehead, two sons: Jimmy and Ralph Whitehead, one daughter: Phyllis Merritt, two grandsons: Marcus Merritt and Chris Whitehead, two brothers: James and Clarence Dugger. Four sisters: Laura Taylor, Anna Pate, Virginia Wilson, and Joyce Dugger and her daughter-in-law: Shirley Whitehead. She loved to work in here flowers and her garden and loved to sew.
She is survived by two sons: Terry and Steve Whitehead, One great granddaughter: Falon Whitehead and one great grandson: Chris Whitehead. One sister: Artha Loveless, several nieces and nephews. Also, her special friends: Joan Whisenhunt, Bobbie Taylor, Juanita Wodard, Shirley Cole, Pansey Johnson, Cheryl Harrison, Mittie Huffine and Gay Loveless.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in the Hyder-Dugger Cemetery (Jim Elliott Road) with Dr. Alan King officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express special Thanks to Jack Smith and the whole Smith family for their support, also the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the staff of Hermitage Health Center for their loving care of Hannah. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. It is requested that everyone attending the service to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead family