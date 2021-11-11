JOHNSON CITY - Hannah Marie Hammer, 24, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Hannah went to sleep on Saturday evening and awoke in her Heavenly home in the presence of Jesus.
Hannah was the daughter of William “Bill” Hammer and Scarlet Hammer, of Johnson City.
Hannah is preceded in death by: her sister, Sarah M. Hammer; one aunt, Kim Hammer; and one uncle, Kirk Everhart.
In addition to her parents, Hannah is survived by: a brother, Isaac Hammer, of the home; paternal grandparents, Samuel Earl and Barbara Hammer, of Johnson City; maternal grandparents, Gary and Joan Hodges, of Boones Creek; several aunts and uncles, Belinda Hammer, Shelley and Mike Howell and Wendy and Dan Cox; cousins, Caleb Howell, Daphny Williams, Thomas Williams, Laura Ramsey; John Ramsey; and special cousins, Kristy Adams and Kendall Adams.
Hannah was one of God’s special children. Hannah was a happy soul and didn’t know a stranger, saying “hi” to anyone she met. Hannah touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She made such an impact on so many lives and she will be sorely missed.
Hannah was a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, in Limestone, TN, and previously at First Free Will Baptist Church, in Johnson City, and Eastview Free Will Baptist Church, in Johnson City. Hannah loved going to church. She loved music, especially listening to her mother singing to her and in church. Hannah loved going to the beach with family and friends. She also loved attending the Washington County Arc Respite, where she attended for many years. Hannah especially loved Respite coordinator, Kim Wheeler, who was such a wonderful friend to Hannah. Hannah also loved playing ball with her dad; they would sometimes play for hours. Hannah loved her brother very much. Hannah also loved birthday parties, family gatherings, shopping, eating out, and taking car rides. Hannah has left her mark on this world, completing the work God had for her to do in this life, and has been promoted to her heavenly home, where she will be awaiting the arrival of her dear family and friends.
The family of Hannah Hammer will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Friday, November 12, 2021, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Jackie Cole and Pastor Randy English officiating. The committal service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday at Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Pastor Jackie Cole and Pastor Scottie Sexton officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Please meet at Morris-Baker by 11:45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hammer family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hammer family. (423) 282-1521