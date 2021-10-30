JOHNSON CITY - Hallie Castell, 16, Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord and her Mom, Thursday, October 27, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Hallie was the daughter of Tony Castell and the late Becky Price Castell.
Hallie was an angel and the apple of her daddy’s eye.
In addition to her father, survivors include her sisters, Ashley Foster and husband Ruark, and Brittany Smith; brother, Hank Bowman; grandfather, Cecil Castell and wife Ann.
The funeral service for Hallie will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Mark Price, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The committal and interment will be conducted Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in Bethesda Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Hallie.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Castell family.