MOSHEIM - Hal Hutton, 79, of Mosheim, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by a son: Hal Hutton III of Johnson City, TN; daughter: Debra Varner of Greeneville, TN; grandchildren: Tommy Hutton, Ryne Hutton; great grandchild: Neil Hutton, Arial Hutton; 2 sisters : Patricia Baines of Greeneville, TN, Mary & Al Jackson of Greeneville, TN: 1 brother: Dan & Sandy Hutton of Greenville, AL; mother of his children: Nellie Hutton of Greeneville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hal & Mary Kate Hutton; brother: Larry Michael Hutton.
Family and friends are asked to meet at River Hill on Monday at 1:45 for the Graveside service at 2PM with Rev. Chris Baines officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.