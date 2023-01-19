JOHNSON CITY - H. Ruth “Bootie” Adams Street, 89, Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City, after a brief illness.
Ruth was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Wiley and Sally Davis Adams.
Ruth was a charter member of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church where she was a member of the Mother’s Class and Senior Saints. Ruth loved her church and church family very much.
In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Street, Jr.; son, Timmy S. Street; son-in-law, Gene Deloach; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Survivors include her children, Brenda S. Deloach, Kathy McKee (Wayne), Mike Street (Kathy); grandchildren, Chad Deloach (Lori), Nicole Lutz (Russ), Spencer Street (Tory); great grandchildren, Drue Deloach (Eliza), Hannah Deloach and Chloe Deloach, Tori, Jack and Sam Lutz, Sawyer and Bo Street; great-great grandchildren, Kora Mae and Emory Ruth Deloach; brothers Bill Adams (Lee), Gary Adams (Peep); sisters Shirley Delcour, Teresa Hicks (Gary); several nieces and nephews with one special niece, Teresa Street, who visited her every day.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Tony Birchfield and Pastor Bill Greer, officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research at www.stjude.org or Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, 901 Bert St. Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joe and Glenda Broyles who always made sure she got to church when she was able to attend. Also, Life Care Center of Gray, NHC Healthcare, Johnson City and Caris Hospice for their love and care of Mom.