JOHNSON CITY - GYSGT Harlen Leroy “Roy” Bell, age 92, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the VA Mountain Home. He was born in Fort Pierce, Florida to the late Harland C Bell and Bertha H Bell.
Roy was a member of Cornerstone Church in Johnson City, TN. Before that he was a member of St Mathews Church in Snellville, GA. He joined the United States Marine Corps in July of 1946. He served in three campaigns, WWII, Korea and Vietnam, as a Communications Wireman. He retired from active duty after 20 years in 1966. After the Marine Corps he worked in Ulma, SC on his brother in-law’s dairy farm till moving to Atlanta, GA, where he again retired as a carpenter and drywall mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Bell and a sister, Joanne West.
Roy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of thirty-six years, Connie Long Bell; two sons Harlen L. (Sandy) Bell Jr. and Michael E. Bell; two step-daughters Tracy L. (Leonard) Woods and Sherri G. (Stephen) Pugh; grandchildren, Laura Ouimet, David Bell, Amy Nozzozilo, Brent Bell, Nathaniel Bell, Jacob Bell, Spencer Bell, Crystal Calhoun, Katie Pugh, Stephen Bell, Erik Woods, Sam Bell, Alex Pugh, Gracie Bell, Matthew Pugh, Michael Pugh, Tristam Woods, Thomas Bell and Jeremiah Bell; great grandchildren, Benjamin Bell, Nathan Bell, Gabriella Bell, Amelia Bell, Ava Nozzozilo, Giaga Nozzozilo, Isaac Bell, Ivana Bell and Connor Bell.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Attendees are asked to arrive in the annex section of the cemetery no later than 12:50 P.M.
A memorial service will follow after at Cornerstone Church, 120 Cornerstone Dr, Johnson City, TN. 37615.
Roy loved bright colors so please come in your best spring outfit.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City, TN or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
“Semper Fi Marine, we got it from here.”