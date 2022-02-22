January 30, 1964-February 20, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Jay Malone, aka “Jay Jay, Jaybird, Gussie, Big Boy, Baby, Boss and many more”.
He was a brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and Angel here on earth. Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion & Addie Harmon Malone, parents, Grover Sr. & Mandy Booker Malone, brothers, Bobby Gene, Eddie, Jerry and Don Malone. To those of us that are left to honor and cherish his memory are sister, Joann Feathers; sister and brother-in-law, Donna Sue & David Casteel; brother and sister-in-law, L.J. & Vickie Malone; brother and sister-in-law, David & Kay Malone; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Joe & Sue Malone; sisters-in-law, Brenda Malone, Ann Malone, Teddy Malone; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Jay was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church.
He attended Dawn of Hope for many years until his health wouldn’t allow. Jay had a lot of favorite things, such as Chinese food, onions, bread, milk, hotdogs, shrimp, and anything orange which was also his favorite color. Jay loved watching Dukes of Hazard and Emergency, his cars, especially fire trucks and police cars, he had thousands. Jay didn’t know a stranger, especially pretty girls. (he married them all in his mind). He also enjoyed wrestling. He would really get with it.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to everyone who took care of Jay. James Montag, PA, Johnson City Wound Care, especially Dr. Connie Pennington and all her staff, most of all Miranda. The doctors and nurses at JCMC in the ICU on 2600, Jason and Rachel Falkner and Missy Malone for Jay’s care at home they were so caring and loving to him.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Malone and Pastor Bill Murray officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital, Jericho Temple, P.O. Box 5508 Kingsport, TN 37663, or St. Jude’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Malone family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821