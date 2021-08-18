JOHNSON CITY - Grover Allen Queen, 73 of Johnson City passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at the residence of his son in Greensburg, Kentucky. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late Grover Lee Queen and Ruby Virginia White Queen. Grover was a retired U.S. Army veteran where he had served his country during the Vietnam War. After retirement he worked for the U.S Post Office many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Looney Queen in 2013; a sister, Glenda Gail Whistine.
Survivors include his sons, Grover Allen Queen Jr. and his wife, Linda of Greensburg, Kentucky and Michael Ray Queen and his wife, Heather of Knoxville; three brothers, Gordon Queen and wife, Marie, David Queen and wife, Linda and Keith Queen and wife, Kathy all of Johnson City; a grandson, Justin Allen Queen of Greensburg; also several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, August 23, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Queen family. 423-928-2245