JOHNSON CITY - Gregory Wayne “Red” Taylor, age 64, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holston Manor in Kingsport.

Red was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Carl Allen Taylor and Marjorie Virginia Brockwell Taylor. He graduated from David Crockett High School. After high school, he worked for The City of Johnson City for almost 20 years. He was also a truck driver, something he had always wanted to do. He loved to be on the move, whether it was in a truck, car, boat, or on a motorcycle.

