JOHNSON CITY - Gregory Wayne “Red” Taylor, age 64, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holston Manor in Kingsport.
Red was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Carl Allen Taylor and Marjorie Virginia Brockwell Taylor. He graduated from David Crockett High School. After high school, he worked for The City of Johnson City for almost 20 years. He was also a truck driver, something he had always wanted to do. He loved to be on the move, whether it was in a truck, car, boat, or on a motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Linda Buchanan Taylor, in 2022; several brothers and sisters; and a nephew, Bruce Wilcox.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Jennifer (Josh) Henry; granddaughter, Aria “Peep” Henry; stepchildren, Cindy (Jon) Hester, Kenneth (Michelle) Greer, and Tracy Greer; several step grandchildren; brother, Larry (Michelle) Taylor; many nieces and nephews, including special nieces and nephews, Brock Taylor, Meckenzie (Jacob) Wilcox, Mariah Taylor, Ethan Taylor, Jason (Misty) Taylor, and Kim Taylor.
There will be a graveside service conducted at 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are directed to the family to help offset funeral expenses via the tribute fund link on the Morris-Baker website, under his obituary page.