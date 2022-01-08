KNOXVILLE - Gregory Scott Livesay, 60, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born March 16, 1961 in Kingsport, TN to Ross Macklin Livesay and Peggy Ann Williams Livesay. Greg loved card games and sports, especially Fishing, Football, and NASCAR. He dearly loved the animals especially his puppies Scooter and Nooky.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ross Livesay & Peggy Williams Livesay; and his sister Diane Livesay.
Greg is survived by his sons, Dameion, Matthew, and Tyler Livesay; his sister Kay Miller; 2 nieces, Jada Miller and Melissa Miller; his great-nephew and best fishing buddy, Liam Julian; his puppies, Scooter & Nooky; and several other family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at 3:00PM at VA Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made in Greg’s name to the Washington County Animal Shelter. To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Gregory Scott Livesay Family.