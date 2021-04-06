BLUFF CITY — Gregory James Clements, 72, of Bluff City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, April 5, 2021, in Johnson City.
Greg was born on October 26, 1948, in Petoskey, MI. He lived and raised his family in Southeast Michigan, then moved to Bluff City in 2007.
Greg served in the United States Air Force as an electronics technician from 1969 to 1973. After his service, Greg built a business in the window industry lasting over 30 years. His greatest achievement was the design and manufacture of his own window line.
Greg’s passions were designing and building woodworking projects and furniture. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling and following his grandkids’ sporting events. Greg and his wife Nancy spent many hours working their flower gardens and enjoyed exploring the outdoors in the east Tennessee region during their time in the area over the last 14 years.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy of 47 years; his daughter, Jennifer Sheridan (Joe), his daughter Rebecca Spence (Brian), his son Jeff Clements (Jennifer); grandchildren, Mathew, Natalie, Abby, and Derek; brother, Tom Clements.
Greg is predeceased in death by his parents Herbert and Virginia Clements and brother Herb Clements.
The family of Gregory James Clements will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Michael Lester officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 am Friday, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Johnson City VFW Post # 2108 will accord military honors. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the new annex at Mountain Home National Cemetery by 9:50 am Friday.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.