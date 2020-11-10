Gregory (Gregg) D. Masters, 72, the son of William “Ralph” Masters and Merta Masters, went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020. Gregg served his home place and remained a resident of Erwin, TN until the final 13 years of his life where he and his beloved wife Dianne resided in the Gray community.
Gregg and Dianne shared 49 years of marriage and demonstrated a loving and lasting bond to their two children and three grandchildren which shall live on. Gregg committed his life to serve others, putting the needs of those he loved above his own. All those that knew Gregg regarded him with the highest respect and loved him for the special, wonderful man he was who made the world better by simply being in it. Gregg will be remembered for a true legacy of willingness to serve and kindness toward others, wisdom and guidance that was always expertly conveyed, and the most beautiful, sincerest love, which was demonstrated through his acts as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Though he will be sorely missed by his family, community and all who knew him, he may finally rest and be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ for a long-deserved reward.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dianne Masters of Gray, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Todd Davis of Gray, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Paula Masters of Gray, TN; grandchildren, Connor Davis and Ayla and Aria Masters of Gray, TN; siblings, Wendell Masters of Erwin, TN, Betty Jo Moorman of Erwin, TN, Lawrence Masters of Dandridge, TN, David Masters of Jonesborough, TN, and Craig Masters of Erwin, TN; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Gregg was preceded in death by his father and mother Ralph and Merta Masters; brothers, Michael “Mick” Masters, Richard Masters, Tom Masters; sisters, Irene Silvers and Genevieve Deyton; brother-in-law, Michael Collis; sister-in-law, Jill Collis; mother-in-law, Florine Collis; and father-in-law, Steve Collis.
Due to the current environment and concerns for the health of Gregg’s family and friends, a celebration of life will be held at a future date to honor the life of this great man. There will however be a graveside service at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City for family and friends to pay their final respects. Graveside service is managed by Morris Baker and will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00PM. While Gregg will be profoundly missed by all that knew him, we ask that you join us to celebrate the life of a remarkable man at this graveside service (Mask wearing will be observed). Gregg truly leaves behind a legacy of what human beings should strive to be and a testament to live the life of a strong Christian man.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
