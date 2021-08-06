JOHNSON CITY - Gregory “Greg” K Mason, Sr., 66, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August, 4, 2021 at his home.
Greg was born April 14, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Chuck Mason Sr. and Dorothy Cross Mason. He attended Science Hill and ETSU. His career was in his family’s business, Chuck Mason Equipment Sales Inc. Greg and his wife, Debbie Lady Mason, were longtime residents of the Tri-Cities area, living in Piney Flats, Watauga, and Johnson City over the years. Greg was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 44 years, Debbie; sons, Greg Mason Jr. (Rachel Pelkey) and Ben Mason (Jean Mason); grandchildren, Greg Mason III, Ethan Stewart, Logan Pelkey, Ariel D. Mason, Caleb Mason, Dominick Mason, Dylan Mason, and Liam Mason; and great-grandchildren, Sebastian Helton and Ariel Stewart.
Greg’s family will receive friends at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation, beginning at 4:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Roland Whittemore.
Memorial donations are directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (https://giftshop.stjude.org/donate.html).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Mason family.