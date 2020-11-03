Gregory (Greg) Dickeson, age 49, of the Bowmantown community, passed away October 30, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Greg was a truckdriver and a farmer until his health no longer permitted him to work. He was of Christian belief.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Charles (Bobby) Dickeson, also an aunt Agnes Slagle, uncles, Lee Slagle and Edward Green, grandparents, Charles and Myrtle Dickeson, Foy and Lula (Toot) Slagle Dove.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy, of the home and his fur-baby, Popcorn, one uncle, J.D. Slagle and wife, Carolyn, of Kingsport, one aunt, Connie Green of Alabama, several cousins, a special great aunt, Ruby Broyles of Bowmantown, and special friend, Carl Mowery, who was like a brother to Greg.
Nancy sends thanks to Laughlin Memorial Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, all of the doctors & nurses who have helped Greg for the last few years, and the many friends that have helped us in many ways.
A visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM, with the funeral service beginning at 7 PM. The graveside service will be at 9:30 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery. Pastor Sam Smith will be officiating. Music will be provided by Tommy Collins.
Those who prefer memorials instead of flowers may make donations to Oakland C.P. Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford, TN, 37690, or Bowmantown Baptist Church, 418 Bowmantown Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Pallbearers will be Carl Mowery, John Martin, Anthony Herman, Heath Broyles, Keith Broyles, James Gibson, Chad Harris, Adam Campbell, Joseph Humberd. Honorary Pallbearers will include Chad Slagle, Henry Slagle, Tim Harris, Neal Hensley, Jeremy Shelton, Phil Campbell, James Cash, Chad Milhorn, and all of his faithful friends.
