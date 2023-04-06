JOHNSON CITY - Gregory Dean Miller, 59, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Greg was born on February 29, 1964 to his loving parents Pierce and Evelene Miller and was a lifelong resident of Washington County.

