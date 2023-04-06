JOHNSON CITY - Gregory Dean Miller, 59, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Greg was born on February 29, 1964 to his loving parents Pierce and Evelene Miller and was a lifelong resident of Washington County.
He was of the Baptist faith and attended Freedom Road Baptist Church in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Greg enjoyed mowing his yard, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who he nicknamed Tubs and Crockett.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by: one brother, Lynn Miller; and two sisters, Judy Emmert and Loura Honeycutt.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include: one daughter, Amanda Miller; two grandchildren, Brooke and Breanna; one great-granddaughter, Baelynn; two brothers, Danny (wife Hazel) Miller and Charlie (wife Donna) Miller all of Johnson City; two sisters, Rita (husband James) Trivett of Camden, South Carolina and Tina (husband Richard) Burleson of Johnson City; his special niece/nurse, Jaclyn Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a very special “thank you” to Ballad Health Cancer Care for the excellent care they provided Mr. Miller.
A visitation for the family and friends of Greg is scheduled from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
A committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Mausoleum Chapel at the Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Mausoleum Chapel no later than 10:50 am.
Pastor Steve Wilson will be officiating the service. Pallbearers will include: Tony Smith, Hunter Smith, Dakota Kellner, Scott Oliver, Pierce Oliver, Patrick Oliver, and Daniel Miller. Honorary Pallbearers will include: Gordon Emmert, Richard Burleson, Larry Honeycutt, and James Trivett.