JONESBOROUGH - Gregg Lynn Carver, 44 of Jonesborough passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of Patricia Tipton Carver Barnes of Jonesborough and the late Aaron Eppler. Gregg had worked in the Tree business for several years.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Tipton Carver Barnes of Jonesborough; a son, Austin Carver of Chuckey; four sisters, April Hubbard, Ashley Epper, Melissa Carver and Amy Campbell; two brothers, Jonathan Eppler and Steve Carver; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Gregg will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, October 4, 2021 in the Washington County Memory Gardens with. Mr. Louie Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Monday from 1:00 until 2:30 PM then proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Carver family. 423-928-2245