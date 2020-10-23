JONESBOROUGH - Greg Gay, 67, died early Sunday morning, October 11, 2020, at his home in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
He was known in the community as a good man and an honest, hard worker in the construction trades. He was also well-known for his efforts in the door-to-door ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and as a volunteer spending countless hours building and renovating Kingdom Halls across the region.
Greg endured the loss of his father, George Gay, in 1983; his brother, Dale Gay, in 2015; and his dear mother, Cumi Gay, in 2019.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 48 years, June Gay; daughter, Aubrey (and Adrian) Weaver; son, Georen (and Brigitte) Gay; and grandchildren, Aleah and Jonah Gay, all of Jonesborough; siblings, Flo Kendrick and Cyndi Tolliver of Limestone, Gary Gay of Jonesborough, Marian Baetje of Chunchula, AL, and their families; his late brother Dale Gay's family of Chunchula, AL; June's family that he made his own; along with many dear friends, old and new.
A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Sunday, October 25, 2020, with an opportunity to view a slideshow beginning at 3:00 p.m. followed by a memorial talk at 4:00 p.m. Please contact the family for sign-in information if you would like to attend.
Greg left a beautiful legacy and will forever be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, papa, and friend; a hard worker, skilled fisherman, and lover of babies; a generous, hospitable, funny, and kind man who never met a stranger and made everyone feel like family. We eagerly await the day he is called to life again, and we welcome him back with open arms.—Job 14:14, 15; Revelation 21:4.