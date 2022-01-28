Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Psalms 23:4 KJV
ELIZABETHTON - Greg Allen Morris, age 58, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Greg was born on April 20, 1963 in Carter County, Tennessee the son of Marie Asher Osborne and the late Billy Jack Morris. In addition to his dad, Greg was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Ora Asher and his step grandparents, Bonnie and Willie Cole.
Greg worked as an associate in the Vitamin Shoppe and was a member Poplar Grove Baptist Church. He loved working at the Vitamin Shoppe and was very knowledgeable about health food. Greg enjoyed reading, watching gospel television shows, going for walks with his dog, music and feeding the birds.
Those left to cherish Greg’s memory include his mom, Marie Osborne of the home; his sister, Gina Rutherford; his nephew, Timmy (Chelsey) Rutherford; his nieces, Nikki (David) Cook and Casey (Nick) Davis; his great nieces and nephews, Becca and Forrest Davis, Liam, Asher, Ezra, Elizabeth Cook, Lucas Bowling, Lexie Davis, Chloe Rutherford and Ethan Cole; his aunt, Gail Asher of the home; two special friends, Jerry and Darlene Hammond of Cincinnati; and his best friend (his dog) Barnabus.
Due to the Covid crisis his services will be private.
There will be an open visitation with no family present for those wishing to sign the guest register book on Monday, January 31, 2022 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Garland Cemetery, C/O Martha Whaley- 2803 Highway 91, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643- for the upkeep of the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors in the ICU Ward of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the kindness and compassionate care given to Greg during his hospitalization.
Online condolences and memories of Greg may be made at https://www.tetrickfuneralhome.com/. The Morris family has been entrusted to Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37644.