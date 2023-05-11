Our precious Angel, Grayson Nicholas Lee Jones, took Jesus’ hand on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the tender age of 3. Grayson was born on September 28, 2019 to Charles Bradley Jones and Kendra Nicole Combs. Grayson was preceded in death by two aunts, Hailey Grace Jones and Hannah Shephard.
Grayson was the sweetest, most loving and wonderful boy! He was a little ray of sunlight to his entire family. Known to his family as “Gray Bird” and “Dae Dae” he would sit in front of his fish tank and just watch them in wonder. His favorite color was blue, and his two best friends were Jerry and Uncle J.J. Grayson loved big! He had a special love for animals and also loved helping his Mimi cook, the wolves and the wolf pack, shooting nerf guns and having fun at the firepit with his family.
Those left to cherish Grayson’s precious memory include his Mom and Dad, Charles Bradley Jones and Kendra Nicole Combs; his paternal grandparents, Deidra “Mimi” Campbell and Michael “Paw Paw” Campbell; his maternal grandparents, Nicole and Billy Combs; his great-grandmothers, Deborah Morrell and Junette Harrison; his uncles, Jacob Jones and Boodles Combs; two great-great-grandmothers; his cousins, Emelio Hyatt and Lilly Combs; and his best friends, Jerry, J.J. and Shawne; as well as many friends, family members and loved ones that will miss little Grayson so, so much!
A celebration of Grayson’s beautiful life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton. The family will receive friends and family between the hours of 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM prior to the service on Monday.
Grayson will be laid to rest following the service in the Deloach Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Bradley Jones, Michael Campbell, Billy Combs, Seven Combs, Boodles Combs, and Dillon Jones. Grayson’s dad, Bradley Jones will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Our family would like to say a special thank you Tiffany Sloan, Serita Cox, and Heather Barker. Also, a special thank you to those at NHC for their generous support during this extremely sad and difficult time in our lives.
Words of comfort may be shared with Grayson’s family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Jones family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.