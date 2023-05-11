Our precious Angel, Grayson Nicholas Lee Jones, took Jesus’ hand on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the tender age of 3. Grayson was born on September 28, 2019 to Charles Bradley Jones and Kendra Nicole Combs. Grayson was preceded in death by two aunts, Hailey Grace Jones and Hannah Shephard.

Grayson was the sweetest, most loving and wonderful boy! He was a little ray of sunlight to his entire family. Known to his family as “Gray Bird” and “Dae Dae” he would sit in front of his fish tank and just watch them in wonder. His favorite color was blue, and his two best friends were Jerry and Uncle J.J. Grayson loved big! He had a special love for animals and also loved helping his Mimi cook, the wolves and the wolf pack, shooting nerf guns and having fun at the firepit with his family.

