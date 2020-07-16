Grant Thomas Renfro, 36, went to sleep on his sofa with his precious Boston Terrier ,Jada, lying on his chest and woke up in the arms of GOD in Heaven feeling no pain on June 27, 2020. Grant was diagnosed two years ago with acute congestive heart failure. He was a 2001 graduate of Science Hill High School and a 2012 graduate of Keiser University College of Golf Management. He was the owner of Mountain View Motors in Greer, SC . He had resided for the past eight years in the Greeneville/Greer, SC area. Grant was a native of Johnson City, TN and a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church. Grant loved and was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed teaching and playing golf, collecting and selling cars, college football, music, and was always reaching out to others who were less fortunate than he. He had a heart as big as all outdoors.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Allan and Janet Renfro, his grandmother Eula Tipton, his uncle Jeff Renfro, uncle Greg Tipton (Joan) Cousins Alex Renfro(Lara), Johnathan Renfro (Megan), Christie Renfro Burroughs (Steve), Jennifer Tipton Arbo (Patrick), Amanda Tipton Coffie (Seth) and a host of extended great aunts, uncles and cousins. He also had three close friends who he considered as brothers -Rick Sebastian CSO, USMC, retired, Lee McClelland, Dr Shea Tolbert, DDS, all of Greeneville, SC and “Jada” his loyal companion.
A Celebration of Grant’s life will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Central Baptist Church 300 Roan Street in Johnson City at 3:00 PM.
Due to the intensity of the Covid 19 virus and in compliance with the City of Johnson City mandate, wearing of masks and distancing will be observed at the service. We regret that there will be no receiving of friends or social activities before or following the service. However, we are very grateful that we were able to have a service as so many in recent months have not.
The Renfro family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all, The outpouring of love and compassion for the loss of our only son has been overwhelming.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Central Baptist Building Fund, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 or to Gideons International, PO Box 3688 Johnson City, TN 37602. Cards are very much appreciated.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Renfro family.
