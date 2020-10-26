JOHNSON CITY - Grant Kloosterman, 20, of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sylvia Leonard and his great-aunt Kay Courter.
Grant is survived by his parents, Russell and Mary Kloosterman; sisters, Helena Kloosterman, Erica Kloosterman and fiancé Brad Austin; brother, Henry Kloosterman; niece, Odessa Austin; nephew Brazahn Austin; and special nephew, Oziah Austin; maternal great grandmother, Mary Carrier, maternal grandfather, Freddie Leonard; paternal grandparents, Fred and Cheryl Kloosterman; maternal uncle, Lenny Leonard; maternal aunt, Donna Leonard; paternal uncles, Jim Kloosterman and wife Shannon, John Kloosterman and wife Michele, Freddie Kloosterman and wife Regina; along with several cousins and many friends.
Grant was born and baptized on April 5, 2000. As a young teenager, Grant was confirmed as a member of Living Word Lutheran Church where he regularly received God’s Means of Grace. God took his time when he created Grant. He loved God, his family, and everyone he met. So full of joy, always smiling, always witnessing, with a joyful laugh. He was a redeemed child of God, a son, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a grandson, and most importantly a friend to everyone he met. Grant never knew a stranger. Always wanting to give to and take care of those around him. Grant loved his job with the Graham Construction family. He worked hard and loved everyone even harder. He could tell you facts you would not even know and could build anything. He didn’t even want the directions. His pride and joy was his nephew Oziah. Grant was not only a great uncle but was also his nephew's coach, not just in boxing, but also in life. Grant was put on this earth to spread the love of Christ and he impacted those in his life in such a positive manner. He was taken too soon, but we know God has taken Grant home and we rest knowing that we will be with him again one day in Heaven, and in peace. We also know Grant will be able to introduce us to everyone up there in Heaven because as we stated earlier, he never knew a stranger. He graduated high school from Home Life Academy in 2018. Grant enjoyed everything in life but especially boxing, caving, hiking, camping, carpentry and spending time with those he loved.
The Kloosterman family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Living Word Lutheran Church from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Andrew Stuebs officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens beginning at 2:00 pm. Active pallbearers will be Henry Kloosterman, Ben Kloosterman, Lenny Leonard, Marvin Areas, Evan Sewell, Dante Callahan, Brad Austin, Brazahn Austin. Honorary pallbearers are Jared Taylor, Caleb Taylor, Brion Jones, Tyler Jones, Paul Graham and Don Helman. Everyone who wishes to attend the Committal Service is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm under the portico at the Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the Kloosterman family request donations be made in Grant’s memory to Living Word Lutheran Church. 5210 N. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37615.
Memoires and condolences can be shared with the Kloosterman family by visiting www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremations Services 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 928-6111.