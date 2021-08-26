Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10 KJV
“Granny” Ruby Nidiffer, age 98, of Carter County, Tennessee passed away peacefully with a smile on her face to be with her Lord forever on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her residence. Ruby was born in Hampton, Tennessee to the late Ethel O. Campbell. In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin G. Nidiffer; an infant daughter; two brothers, Howard McGinnis and Billy Joe Campbell; a daughter-in-law, Carol Nidiffer; and her beloved dogs, Bandit and Lucy.
Ruby was a very outgoing lady who never met a stranger. She was a dedicated farm wife and had a deep love and respect for the word of God. She was known for her hard work ethic, loving her lord and her green thumb for planting and growing vegetables and flowers. Ruby raised her children to be a tight knit, loving family and was the oldest member of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church, where she worshipped regularly until her health prevented it. You could find Ruby in her kitchen, cooking for her family and friends or sitting on the porch passing the time with whomever came to visit.
Those left to cherish Ruby’s sweet memories include her sons, Mike Nidiffer and wife Debbie, Gregg Nidiffer and her “other boy” Johnny Bennett; her grandchildren, Michael Nidiffer and wife Nikki, Seidena Malone, Alex Renfro and wife Laura, Christy Burrough and husband Steve, Jonathan Renfro and wife Megan, Traci Ward and husband Jason and Keith Bowers and wife Patty; her great grandchildren, Haley, Collin, Jackson, Kayson, Bracken, Everly and Addison; several other nieces, nephews, special family members, friends and neighbors also survive.
A celebration graveside service for “Granny” Ruby Nidiffer will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Mark Grubb officiating. Active pallbearers will be nephews, grandsons and Johnny Bennett. Honorary pallbearers will be the Pierce family, the Grindstaff family, the Rash family, the Nave family, the Oliver family, the Morley family, Cody Schuettler, Lou Nemeth, Gerald Buckles, Ken Costello and Chance Bowling. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Saturday to go in procession.
An open visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton for friends to register their presence and pay their respects or the family invites everyone to come out to Granny’s house one more time.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Amedysis Hospice, who gave her comfort during this difficult time, specifically Megan, Melissa, Alyssa, Jerry, Chris and the other volunteers that called daily.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Ruby.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Nidiffer family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.