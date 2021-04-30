Graham St Clair Redford, 85, departed this life peacefully on April 28, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 23, 1935 in Wytheville, VA to the late Clarence and Rachel Hale Redford. He was proceeded in death by his brothers, Leroy and Clarence Jr and sister Mary Etta Johnson.
He was a man of many talents that ranged from building highways and bridges, being the coolest Janitor at Science Hill High, owning his own car repair garage, compassionate van driver at Dawn of Hope, avid sports fan who never met a stranger and loved telling stories fact and fiction. He was very proud of his family. Loved to brag about the accomplishments of all of his babies to anyone he met. Blessed to have shared a life full of love, laughter and cherished memories with his family and friends.
Graham will be missed by those he left to cherish his memory: loving and devoted wife Flora of 58 years; children, Graham Redford Jr (Dana) of Alexandria, Va; David Redford, Johnson City, TN; Joyce Ann Keeling (Jeff ) of Roanoke, VA; Malaika Perry (Tim) of Johnson City, TN; Mekasha Redford of Johnson City, TN. Seven great-grandchildren and 16 grandchildren. There are a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and special friends that he loved dearly. Special thanks to Gordon Simpson, his companion and friend during a time of need.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30pm Tuesday May 4, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City,TN. The family will have a private service prior to the interment.
