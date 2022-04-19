Graham Leroy “Lee” Fisher passed away peacefully after spending the day with his daughters by his side on April 11, 2022.
Lee was born August 29, 1946 to Powell Graham Fisher and Anne Laurie Sumner Fisher in Kingsport, Tennessee. Lee grew up attending First Christian Church in Kingsport, TN and continued his affiliation with the Christian Church throughout his life.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Powell Graham and Anne Laurie Fisher.
Lee is survived by his wife, Varnell Hudson; his sister, Patricia Fisher Callahan; his daughters, Gina Fisher Shepherd and Rebecca Greenway, husband Rodney; son, Matthew Fisher, wife Jana; grandchildren, Ashley Greenway, Chelsea Greenway, Emily Shepherd, Andrew Shepherd, Graison Greenway, Zachary Steward; Great Grand Children, Brynlei Forney and Anderson Edwards ;step children, Ashley Martin, husband Eustace Sons; Frank Crayton, wife Jo-Lynette; Anthony Crayton, wife Kelli; step grandchildren, Kristoff Crayton, Kennedi Crayton, Sean Crayton, Tristan Crayton, Isaiah Bruce-Tagore and Kaleb Bruce-Tagore. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, “The Cousins”, lifelong friends, and fur babies, Jackson and Dakota.
Lee attended Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, where he was a basketball standout.
Upon his graduation in 1964, he continued his basketball career while attending East Tennessee State University (1964-1968), where he completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in education. While in attendance at ETSU, Lee had the honor of playing in the NCAA tournament, qualifying all the way to the “Sweet 16.” He held ETSU’s free throw record from 1967 to 1984. In 1973, after successful seasons as head basketball coach at Newport and Rogersville High Schools and service as an assistant coach to Madison Brooks, he took over as head basketball coach at East Tennessee State University, making him the youngest D1 Coach in the country. Lee had an easy charisma and natural leadership qualities. He was co-captain of his high school and college basketball teams and a mentor to many young men during his career as a coach. He was a well respected role model to all who played during his tenure.
As well as being a coach and educator, Lee enjoyed a career in the book publishing industry where he produced many best sellers. He eventually retired from Aware, LTD., a company he established in 1990.
Lee placed great emphasis on gathering knowledge with a higher emphasis on wisdom. He enjoyed intellectual conversation and invited challenging topics. He had enormous charm and a great sense of humor. He was a loving father, loyal friend, and a true southern gentleman.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 12:00-1:30 PM at Hamlett Dobson Funeral home, immediately followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Building 4 at 2:00 PM.
Pallbearers: Andrew Shepherd, David Poe, Matthew Fisher, and Rodney Greenway.
Honorary Pallbearers: Richard Arnold, Earl Lovelace, Mike Kretzer, Larry Woods, Tommy Woods, Jerry Robertson, Bill Wilson and Gary Martin.
A Celebration of Life will commence at 4:00 PM at the East Tennessee State University Bell Tower (Rain accommodation will be Brooks Gym). Bring your favorite memory!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the East Tennessee State University Basketball program. Visit www.etsubucs.com