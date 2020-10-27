Grady Franklin Tittle Jr., passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was born in Andrews, North Carolina on October 3, 1936 and was the son of the late Grady F. Tittle, Sr. and Dixie Miller Tittle.
He was a graduate of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology at East Tennessee State University where he met his wife of sixty years, Carol Ann Tittle. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and their two children, Suzanne Michele Sweet and husband George Michael Sweet, Jr.; Grady Franklin Tittle III and wife Penelope Dawn Tittle. His grandchildren, Kristen Sweet Lundholm and husband Christopher Lundholm, Kevin Sweet and wife Megan Sweet, Karoline Sweet Scott and husband Christopher Scott, Mason Nash and Kensley Nash; his great grandchildren Kellen, Hadley, and Harper Lundholm, Liam Scott, and Rylie Sweet and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Allison Jean Tittle, as well as his brother, Walter Tittle and his 4 sisters, Edith Tittle, Pauline Hemphil, Thelma Banning, and Velma Crawford.
Frank proudly served in the United States Army for 23 years during which he served two tours in Vietnam and various other bases around the world while achieving the rank of Major prior to retirement. While serving honorably in the military he was awarded multiple Bronze Stars for heroic achievement during wartime and the Purple Heart for being wounded during wartime, as well. He retired from the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, KY in 1982.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cookeville, TN, for over 50 years and was always grateful to be a part of such a loving christian family, which FBC provided throughout his life.
As everyone knows, he was a man on the go constantly. His favorite pastimes were baking pecan pies for loved ones, spending time with family, and playing with his grandpuppies, Fletcher and Stella.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, October 30, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Cookeville, TN. There will also be a short visitation on Saturday Morning at 10:00 a.m. until the celebration of Frank’s life begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Crest Lawn Funeral Home for which Brother Scott McKinney will be performing the pastoral services. Following the celebration, there will be a graveside moment for family members.
In lieu of flowers being sent to the funeral home, with Frank being a former ROTC instructor at Tennessee Tech University, the family asks any donation be made toward the Tennessee Tech Scholarship Foundation. https://www.tntech.edu/education/support.php
Pallbearers who will walk him to his final resting place will be Franklin Tittle, Kevin Sweet, Mason Nash, Brian Birdwell, Ryan Graham, and Noah McClung.