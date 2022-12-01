JOLIET, ILLINOIS - Our dear Mamaw Gracita “Grace” Whitehead, 81, Joliet, Illinois, formerly of Pensacola, Florida and Elizabethton, Tenn. passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born December 8, 1940 in Guiuan Samar, Phillipines. She was employed for 17 years at the East Tennessee Undergarment, Elizabethton. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her and never turned away anyone. She also had many friends and was a well-loved figure in so many peoples lives, an amazing cook, gardener, lover of fashion and jewelry and never ceased to make us laugh. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Charlie” Whitehead, January 16, 2022. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Survivors include her daughter: Gracita “Sharli” Williams and her husband Fred, Her Grandchildren: Chelsea Melber and Charles “Chase” Melber and wife Gaby, One Great Grandson: Martin Melber. Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the Whitehead Cemetery, Hampton with the Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the Graveside Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead family.