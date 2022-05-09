ELIZABETHTON - Gracie Jean Hinkle White, age 91, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Gracie was born in Carter County to the late James McCoy Hinkle and Wilma Shaw Hinkle. In addition to her parents, Gracie was also preceded in death by a son, Kail Hazelwood; her brother, James Hinkle; and her sisters, Pansy Lorraine Cable, Billie Ruth Sneed and Barbara Jane Pierce.
Gracie was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Union Baptist Church. She had worked at Brown’s Hardware in Hampton for over 40 years. She loved watching basketball- especially the Lady Vols and the Hampton Bulldogs. She also enjoyed talking on the phone and working in her flowers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jerry Fred White of the home; her son, Carl Lee Hazelwood; her grandchildren, Michelle (Scott) Dickerson, Christopher (Sylvia) Hazelwood and Amy (Jai) Gulliand; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Hinkle and McArthur Hickle; two daughters-in-law, Carolyn Caudill and Carole Hazelwood; and her special friends, Nancy Murray, Birdie Odom, Lisa Buck and JoAnn Ritchie.
A service to celebrate and honor the life of Gracie Jean Hinkle White will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Wednesday. Due to Covid 19 the family will not be receiving friends at the residence.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 9:15 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and especially to the nurses. Also to the Sycamore Shoals InPatient Surgery Nurses for the care shown to Gracie during her illness.
