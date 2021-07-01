Who Can find a virtuous women? For her price is far above rubies. She riseth also while it is yet night and giveth meat to her household. She stretcheth out her hand to the poor: yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy. Strength and honor are her clothing: her children rise up and call her blessed. Give her of the fruit of her hands and let her own works praise her in the gates. Proverbs 31.
Grace Ruth Ellison Smith, 95, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021 and went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born May 9, 1926 in Roan Mountain, TN to the late Sam and Biddie Ellison. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Smith, her son, Terry Lynn Smith, four brothers, Fred Ellison, Reese Ellison, Bill Ellison and Wes Ellison.
Grace was a loving mother to her children and a friend to many that she met during her lifetime. She was a faithful servant to the Lord and member of Freedom Fellowship Church in Elizabethton. She dearly loved gardening and spent endless hours tending to her beautiful flowers. Grace retired after many years of service at North Side Hospital.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memories include two sons: Gary Smith and wife Madyln and Larry Gene Smith. Three daughters: Sandy Zorawski and husband George, Debbie Bingham and husband, Johnny, Cindy Platt and husband Bill. Eight grandchildren include, Lawana Collins, Heather Garrison, Brad Bingham and wife Bridget, Brittany Bryson and husband Phillip, Matthew Platt and wife Valerie, Benjamin Platt, Grace Platt and Mason Smith. Great grandchildren, Taylor Arnold and husband Terry, Hallie Collins, Amanda Smith and husband Clayton, Madyln Torres and husband Sael, Ellison Cantrell, Christian Bryson, Allie, Briggs and Brynnley Bingham, Nora and Naomi Platt. Great great grandchildren, Nolan and Marlee Smith. She is also survived by a sister, Nellie Scott and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service for family and friends will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 03, 2021, at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Conrad Goodman, officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Memorial Funeral Chapel at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery with active pallbearers being: Brad Bingham, Matthew Platt, Ben Platt, Travis Rutter, Clayton Smith and Sael Torres. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Paul Brown, Christy, Lakebridge Nursing Home and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family request that donation be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Smith Family.