Gracie was born Grace Lee Washabaugh in Cleveland, Ohio. Her parents were the late Norman Washabaugh III (Bud) and Barbara Washabaugh, née Casserly. Gracie and her sister, Karen, grew up in nearby Willowick. After graduating from Eastlake North High School, Gracie moved to Carter County, Tennessee to attend Milligan College, where she earned a B.A. cum laude in psychology, with certification in elementary education.

In 1968, she married fellow student Jack Knowles, whom she knew from the Cleveland area. She taught elementary school in Washington County for two years. When Jacqui, Ben, and Rachel were born, Gracie spent their early years as a full-time mother.

