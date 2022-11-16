Gracie was born Grace Lee Washabaugh in Cleveland, Ohio. Her parents were the late Norman Washabaugh III (Bud) and Barbara Washabaugh, née Casserly. Gracie and her sister, Karen, grew up in nearby Willowick. After graduating from Eastlake North High School, Gracie moved to Carter County, Tennessee to attend Milligan College, where she earned a B.A. cum laude in psychology, with certification in elementary education.
In 1968, she married fellow student Jack Knowles, whom she knew from the Cleveland area. She taught elementary school in Washington County for two years. When Jacqui, Ben, and Rachel were born, Gracie spent their early years as a full-time mother.
Over the four decades that Jack taught at Milligan, Gracie hosted Jack's students, baking brownies while he screened Shakespeare plays. She returned to the classroom in 1981, teaching at First Christian Church and the public schools in Johnson City, before becoming the kindergarten teacher at Munsey United Methodist Church from 1985-2011. She was a teacher well remembered by her students and colleagues, many of whom became lifelong friends. Her vocation was to shape the lives of young children in positive ways that would help them for many years to come.
Gracie's loves included family, books, and music. She had a beautiful soprano voice, which she lent to school and church choirs over the years. The whole family loves to sing together, and over many of those years in Carter County, Gracie and other family members contributed songs to services at Hopwood Christian Church. Her choices were often contemporary folk songs, and sometimes traditional hymns!
As suggested by her name, she was always characterized by grace, but also by her unique sense of humor. She was a master in the use of irony, no matter what was happening, and her rich, full laugh could light up any room.
Gracie is survived by Jack, her beloved husband of 54 years; daughters Jacqui Knowles (Trish) and Rachel Knowles (Ashley) and son Ben Knowles (Elizabeth); granddaughters Maisie, Kenzie, and Claire; dear sister Karen, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, sister- and brothers-in-law; and many dearly loved cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Hopwood Christian Church on Sunday, November 20 at 3:00 p.m. A meal and informal visiting will follow at the church. Everyone is welcome.